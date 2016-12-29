Army kills 8 Saudi soldiers, bombs 2 tanks in Najran, Jizan [29/ديسمبر/2016]



NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – A total of eight Saudi soldiers were killed and two tanks were bombed by the army and popular forces in Najran and Jizan provinces on Thursday, a military official told Saba.



In Najran province, the national army shot dead eight soldiers in al-Shabakah and Rajla military sites.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces blasted Saudi two tanks and two military personnel carriers in military bases of al-Shabakah headquarters, Rajla camp and al- Makhrwaq Saudi military base.



In Jizan province, the units of the army and popular forces bombed Saudi military vehicle in al-Sawdah military site, killing its crew members.

The national army also shelled Saudi al-Masfawf military site in Jizan, hitting the target directly.



In response, the enemy fighter jets launched nine air strikes on their Saudi al-Shabakah and al-Shabak military sites, as the aggression's spy planes and fighter jets kept flying over the area for hours.





AA



Saba