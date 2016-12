Saudi aggression war jets kill 2 citizens in Sana'a [29/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and four others wounded when the US- Saudi aggression fighter jets waged two strikes on Hamadan district of Sana'a province on Thursday, a security official told Saba.



The strikes hit a water digger in the same district, killing two citizens and wounding four others, the official added.





AA



Saba