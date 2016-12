US-Saudi aggression warplanes wage 10 raids on Sa'ada [29/ديسمبر/2016] SA'ADA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Thursday ten air raids on several areas in Sa'ada province, a local official told Saba.



The aggression warplanes targeted al-Saifi area in Kutaf district with five raids and an air raid on al-Sawh area in Kutaf, causing huge damage to citizens' properties.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged three raids on Mandaba area in Baqem district amid intense flight on the district.



HA

Saba