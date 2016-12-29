Army purges strategic sites in Mareb [29/ديسمبر/2016] MAREB, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular committees managed on Thursday to purge strategic sites in Haid al-Dhabab in Yam Mounts overlooking Jawf Junction in the west of Mareb province, a military official told Saba.



He said that the army and popular committees managed to impose fire control on the main road linking between Jawf and Fardhat Nehm.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in the military clashes, he added.



