Army shoots down Saudi Apache helicopter in Najran [29/ديسمبر/2016]



NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Thursday shot down a Saudi military Apache helicopter in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The operation occurred when the Saudi aggression Apache hit the army and popular forces' sites in the area.





