آخر تحديث: الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:53:55م
تطهير مواقع جديدة بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم من تطهير مواقع إستراتيجية بحيد الذهب بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
الكدس وجبران بطلا كأس الجمهورية لفردي عمومي وناشئي كرة الطاولة
توج لاعب أهلي صنعاء عمر الكدس بلقب بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة في فئة فردي العمومي، إثر تغلبه على لاعب الصقر مجد الذبحاني 4/2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء في ختام منافسات البطولة التي نظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
MSF: women in Yemen face difficulties of getting health services due to war
[29/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Thursday that most women suffer due to the war that caused the deteriorating economic situation in Yemen.

In the MSF statement, Saba got a copy of it, that most women did not have the ability to bear transportation costs or lack of transportation itself or because of stopping nearly hospitals of their work that caused negatively affect on pregnant women.

The statement added that in Yemen no pregnant women can access today to hospitals to deliver their children under medical supervision to ensure their safety and their babies as well.

The statement said that despite the fact that some women readiness to go in a long journey to the nearest hospital, risks are lay in wait for those who try to reach hospitals that could be also behind fighting lines or roads are in danger of air raids.

Unknown number of mothers delivered their children at home in difficult conditions, most mothers. Many are subjected to the risk of dying from complication of childbirth, the statement added.

HA
Saba
