MSF: women in Yemen face difficulties of getting health services due to war [29/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Thursday that most women suffer due to the war that caused the deteriorating economic situation in Yemen.



In the MSF statement, Saba got a copy of it, that most women did not have the ability to bear transportation costs or lack of transportation itself or because of stopping nearly hospitals of their work that caused negatively affect on pregnant women.



The statement added that in Yemen no pregnant women can access today to hospitals to deliver their children under medical supervision to ensure their safety and their babies as well.



The statement said that despite the fact that some women readiness to go in a long journey to the nearest hospital, risks are lay in wait for those who try to reach hospitals that could be also behind fighting lines or roads are in danger of air raids.



Unknown number of mothers delivered their children at home in difficult conditions, most mothers. Many are subjected to the risk of dying from complication of childbirth, the statement added.



HA

Saba