Army continues achieving field victories during the past hours [29/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular committees continued achieving field victories, targeting Saudi enemy sites and its mercenaries as well as their military vehicles in several fronts in response to the continuous aggression against Yemen.



A military official said that the army and popular committees fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on Rajla military camp in Najran region.



A Saudi military vehicle was destroyed by an anti-tank missile of the army and popular committees in the west of the camp.



Five Saudi enemy soldiers were killed in al-Qeyadha military site in Najran and an Abrams tank was burnt, its crew was also killed in the same site.



A Saudi solider was shot dead in al-Shabaka military site in Jizan by a sniper unit of the army and popular committees.



Meanwhile, the artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted al-Masfofah and al-Shabaka sites, targeting Saudi enemy soldiers near al-Qarn Control.



The army and popular committees fired a barrage of Katyusha rockets on Aleb border crossing. A Saudi solider was shot dead in the west of al-Hager Control in Aser region.



At least ten Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in the 40th street in Taiz province.



The army and popular committees pounded Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings at al-Askari area in Sala district and in the south of Thubab district in Taiz province, causing killed and injured among them.



In addition, a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured when they tried to advance towards al-Manarah Mount in Nehm district.



In Amran province, Many Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including a military leader of al-Islah party in Amran province Mohammed Hamood al-Hadrani.



A military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries was burnt in the areas adjacent to al-Madfon area in Nehm district, killing all its crew.



Some Saudi-paid mercenaries' leaders were killed when they tried to advance towards Nehm district.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when they tried to advance towards sites of the army and popular committees in Osailan district in Shabwa province for the second day.



Three other Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in al-Safra area in Osailan district by the army and popular committees.



The artillery of the army and popular committees targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Karesh area in Lahj province.



The artillery of the army and popular committees also targeted mercenaries' gatherings in the north of Midi desert in Hajjah province.



The artillery of the army and popular committees also pounded Safr al-Hanaya area in al-Moton district of Jawf province.



Around 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured as well as some others were besieged by the army and popular committees when the mercenaries tried to advance towards al-Makhdra in Serwah district of Mareb province.



Three military vehicles of the mercenaries were destroyed in the failed attempt towards al-Makhdra and a military vehicle was also destroyed in al-Matar hill in the same district.



The army and military committees repulsed an attempt to advance towards Hailan Mount in Serwah district, killing or injured among them.



Seven Saudi-paid mercenaries' leaders were killed in Serwah district in Mareb,



HA

Saba