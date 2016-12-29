ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 05:03:04م
تطهير مواقع جديدة بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب
تمكن أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم من تطهير مواقع إستراتيجية بحيد الذهب بسلسلة جبال يام المطلة على مفرق الجوف غرب مأرب.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
الكدس وجبران بطلا كأس الجمهورية لفردي عمومي وناشئي كرة الطاولة
توج لاعب أهلي صنعاء عمر الكدس بلقب بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة في فئة فردي العمومي، إثر تغلبه على لاعب الصقر مجد الذبحاني 4/2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم على صالة النادي الأهلي بصنعاء في ختام منافسات البطولة التي نظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام..
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
لقاء لعلماء وخطباء وأئمة المساجد بمديرية شعوب بأمانة العاصمة
مصرع 10 مسلحين وإصابة 19 آخرون في قصف جوي ومدفعي شمال أفغانستان
تخرج الدفعة الأولى لدبلوم المعالجة التنفسية من معهد بلقيس الطبي بصنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression warplanes continue raids on Yemen
[29/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes continued bombing Yemen's provinces during the last few hours, targeting citizens and their properties.

A military official said that two people were killed and two others injured in US-Saudi aggression bomb on their car in Bait Maghz village in Hamdan village in Sana'a province.

The official added two people were also killed and two others injured in a Saudi air raid on al-Khukha district in Hodeida province.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged three raids on a farm in al-Maeedh area in Baqem district of Sa'ada province. The aggression used cluster bombs in the two raids, causing four people injured, including two children and a woman, the official said.

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes bombed al-Asha area in Baqem with two cluster bombs, the official added.

The official said that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged fives raid on Nehm district in Sana'a province, targeting al-Rabbah areas, Aqabat al-Senani, Naqeel Bin Ghailan and Bait Dahra village in the district.

The aggression also waged an air raid on a water digger in Bait Maghz in Hamdan district and another an air raid on Harad district in Hajjah province, he added.

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched three raids on Haid Bin Aqeel area in Osailan district of Shabwa province, two raids on Serwah in Mareb province and three raids on Hodeida airport in Hodeida province.

The aggression also dropped flash bobms on the Red Mount in al-Zaher district of Jawf province and two raids on the eastern area of al-Amri area in Thubab district in Taiz province.

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged three raids on Khaled military camp in Mawzaa district in Taiz province.

Meanwhile, a house was burnt by one of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Jahmalia area in Taiz city.

HA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
مصرع ثمانية جنود سعوديين وتدمير دبابتي إبرامز وآليتين عسكريتين بنجران وجيزان
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يواصل جرائمه البشعة بحق الشعب اليمني خلال الساعات الماضية
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين للعدوان على مديرية همدان
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
