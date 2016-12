Five Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [29/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shelled the Air Defense hill in Taiz province, killing five Saudi-paid mercenaries, a military official said on Thursday.



The heroes of the army and popular forces also targeted groupings of mercenaries in AL-Askari neighborhood in the city of Taiz, the official added.



BA

Saba