Aggression jets launch two raids on Serwah [29/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets waged on Thursday two strikes on Serwah district of Mareb province.



On another hand, the Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery shelled intensively houses and farms of citizens in al-Rabeah Valley, the airport and Habab Valley.



The hostile raids and shelling caused big damage to citizens' property.



BA



Saba