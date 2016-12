Citizens send food aid convoy to army [29/ديسمبر/2016]



DHAMAR, Dec. 29 (Saba) - The citizens of of Alqamh village of Dhamar province sent a food aid convoy to support the army and popular committees on the battlefield.



The citizens sent the convoy on Wednesday, confirming willingness to send more to defend the homeland and praising the victories of the army and popular forces.





