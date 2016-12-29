FM denies receiving invitation to attend peace talks [29/ديسمبر/2016]





SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf has denied reports that the Political Leadership or the National Salvation Government have received an invitation to attend peace talks aimed at reaching a political settlement.



"Till this moment, neither the political leadership nor the government received any official invitation to attend any consultations or meetings," the minister told Saba on Wednesday.



He reaffirmed the political leadership always welcomes any peace initiative to reach a political settlement that includes a comprehensive cessation to the aggression war against the Yemeni people and lift unjust all-out siege on the country.



"We are committed to the latest road map proposed by the United Nations envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, as a good basis for any coming meetings or consultations," said the minister Sharaf.



Mr. Sharaf stressed on the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire that could succeed such meetings, lifting land, sea and air blockade, and lifting siege on the capital Sana'a International Airport before civil and commercial flights "as there were no justifications for closing the civilian airport."



The foreign minister expressed his hope that the peace sponsor countries would exert all efforts to help end the Saudi aggression war against Yemen.



"There will not be a peaceful settlement without preserving the rights of the Yemeni people and the Yemeni sovereignty," Mr. Sharaf said.







HA-ZaK

Saba