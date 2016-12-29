ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 12:14:41م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يكرم الفائزين بمنافسات الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بصنعاء الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى لمنافسات رياضة الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة والتي نظمها فرع إتحاد للكونغ فو بالأمانة بدعم من الإتحاد العام واستمرت ثلاثة أيام بمشاركة ٤٨ لاعبا..
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
مؤسسة تراحم الطبية تختتم مشروع المريض الفقير وتدعم مركز علاج لوكيميا الأطفال بمستشفى الكويت
ترامب:الأمم المتحدة تسبب المشاكل لا تحلها
كيري يحذر من تهديد أجندة المستوطنين لمستقبل الكيان الإسرائيلي ولعملية السلام
  International
FM denies receiving invitation to attend peace talks
[29/ديسمبر/2016]


SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf has denied reports that the Political Leadership or the National Salvation Government have received an invitation to attend peace talks aimed at reaching a political settlement.

"Till this moment, neither the political leadership nor the government received any official invitation to attend any consultations or meetings," the minister told Saba on Wednesday.

He reaffirmed the political leadership always welcomes any peace initiative to reach a political settlement that includes a comprehensive cessation to the aggression war against the Yemeni people and lift unjust all-out siege on the country.

"We are committed to the latest road map proposed by the United Nations envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, as a good basis for any coming meetings or consultations," said the minister Sharaf.

Mr. Sharaf stressed on the importance of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire that could succeed such meetings, lifting land, sea and air blockade, and lifting siege on the capital Sana'a International Airport before civil and commercial flights "as there were no justifications for closing the civilian airport."

The foreign minister expressed his hope that the peace sponsor countries would exert all efforts to help end the Saudi aggression war against Yemen.

"There will not be a peaceful settlement without preserving the rights of the Yemeni people and the Yemeni sovereignty," Mr. Sharaf said.



HA-ZaK
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[29/ديسمبر/2016]
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
