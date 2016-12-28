Army destroys 2 mercenary fighting vehicles in Mareb [29/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed two fighting vehicles a BMP vehicle and a military car belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba Thursday.



A missile bombing by the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' gatherings at Tabbat al-Matar in al-Rabeah Valley in Serwah, which led to destroying the two vehicles and killing all their crews, the official explained.



