آخر تحديث: الخميس، 29 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 10:48:26ص
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يشن حملة مداهمة واعتقالات في صفوف الفلسطينيين في مناطق مختلفة من الضفة
داهمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم الخميس، معظم بلدات ومخيمات مدينة الخليل، ونصبت حواجز عسكرية على بعض المداخل، واستدعت آخرين، لمقابلة مخابراتها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يكرم الفائزين بمنافسات الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بصنعاء الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى لمنافسات رياضة الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة والتي نظمها فرع إتحاد للكونغ فو بالأمانة بدعم من الإتحاد العام واستمرت ثلاثة أيام بمشاركة ٤٨ لاعبا..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army destroys 2 mercenary fighting vehicles in Mareb
[29/ديسمبر/2016]

MAREB, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed two fighting vehicles a BMP vehicle and a military car belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba Thursday.

A missile bombing by the army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' gatherings at Tabbat al-Matar in al-Rabeah Valley in Serwah, which led to destroying the two vehicles and killing all their crews, the official explained.

BA
Saba
