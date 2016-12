Army shells mercenaries' sites in Thubab [29/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings south Thubab district in Taiz province overnight, a military official told Saba Thursday.



The shelling resulted in a number of dead and wounded among the mercenaries, the official said, noting that ambulances rushed to the targeted place.



BA

Saba