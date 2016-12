Saudi aggression war jets wage raids on Sana'a [29/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched a series of raids on separated areas of Sana'a province overnight, a security official told Saba on Thursday.



The hostile strikes targeted the districts of Sanhan, Bani Matar, Alhayma Addakheliya and Nehm, causing severe damage to private property and farms of citizens, the official explained.



