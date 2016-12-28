ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 28 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:48:30م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري تنال ثقة البرلمان
نالت الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء ثقة البرلمان، وذلك بعد 11 يوما من الإعلان عن تشكيلها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يكرم الفائزين بمنافسات الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بصنعاء الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى لمنافسات رياضة الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة والتي نظمها فرع إتحاد للكونغ فو بالأمانة بدعم من الإتحاد العام واستمرت ثلاثة أيام بمشاركة ٤٨ لاعبا..
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة آلية تخفيف الازدحام في خطوط السير بمحافظة إب
وزير الشباب يتفقد ملاعب ومقر نادي وحدة صنعاء
وزير الشباب يكرم طلاب الأنشطة للمدارس الأهلية بمديرية الوحدة
إختتام دورة بحجة حول مخاطر الألغام والقذائف غير المتفجرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
FM denies receiving invitation to attend political consultations
[28/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf denied on Wednesday what have been reported on some news media that the Political Leadership or the Government had received an invitation to attend consultations aimed at reaching a political settlement.

" Till this moment we had not received any official invitation to attend any consultations or meetings," said the minister to Saba.

The minister added that the political leadership blesses any initiative to reach a political settlement that includes a comprehensive cessation of the aggression against the Yemeni people and lift the siege on the country.

" "We are committed to the last road map given by the UN envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, as a basis for any coming meetings or consultations," said the minister.

The minister confirmed the need to comply with three points like comprehensive ceasefire that could succeed such meetings; and to lift land, sea and air blockade; and open Sana'a International Airport before civil and commercial air traffic as there is no justification for such a closure of the airport.

The Foreign Minister expressed his hope for the sponsors' states of the peace efforts in Yemen that Yemenis have a word in such future arrangements.

He said there would not be a peaceful settlement without preserving the rights of the Yemeni people; and without any decrease that could prejudice the sovereignty of Yemen and the dignity of the Yemeni people.

HA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على محافظة ذمار
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر أمني: ضبط 8 من المتعاونين مع العدوان بمحافظة عمران
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by