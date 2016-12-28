FM denies receiving invitation to attend political consultations [28/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf denied on Wednesday what have been reported on some news media that the Political Leadership or the Government had received an invitation to attend consultations aimed at reaching a political settlement.



" Till this moment we had not received any official invitation to attend any consultations or meetings," said the minister to Saba.



The minister added that the political leadership blesses any initiative to reach a political settlement that includes a comprehensive cessation of the aggression against the Yemeni people and lift the siege on the country.



" "We are committed to the last road map given by the UN envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, as a basis for any coming meetings or consultations," said the minister.



The minister confirmed the need to comply with three points like comprehensive ceasefire that could succeed such meetings; and to lift land, sea and air blockade; and open Sana'a International Airport before civil and commercial air traffic as there is no justification for such a closure of the airport.



The Foreign Minister expressed his hope for the sponsors' states of the peace efforts in Yemen that Yemenis have a word in such future arrangements.



He said there would not be a peaceful settlement without preserving the rights of the Yemeni people; and without any decrease that could prejudice the sovereignty of Yemen and the dignity of the Yemeni people.



