آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 28 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 07:48:30م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة نائب رئيس المجلس وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري تنال ثقة البرلمان
نالت الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء ثقة البرلمان، وذلك بعد 11 يوما من الإعلان عن تشكيلها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يكرم الفائزين بمنافسات الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم بصنعاء الفائزين بالمراكز الأولى لمنافسات رياضة الكونغ فو بأمانة العاصمة والتي نظمها فرع إتحاد للكونغ فو بالأمانة بدعم من الإتحاد العام واستمرت ثلاثة أيام بمشاركة ٤٨ لاعبا..
مناقشة آلية تخفيف الازدحام في خطوط السير بمحافظة إب
وزير الشباب يتفقد ملاعب ومقر نادي وحدة صنعاء
وزير الشباب يكرم طلاب الأنشطة للمدارس الأهلية بمديرية الوحدة
إختتام دورة بحجة حول مخاطر الألغام والقذائف غير المتفجرة
SPC, NSG discuss any initiative to halt aggression, lift siege
[28/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The chairman of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) Saleh al-Sammad and his deputy Qasim Labuza met on Wednesday with the prime minister of the National Salvation Government ( NSG) Abdul Aziz Bin Habtoor.

The meeting touched upon the developments on the political arena, including the alleged news what have been reported via a number of media about holding consultations under the doubling of Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance in several fronts.

The meeting affirmed the positive and the firm attitude of the Supreme political Council and the government towards any peace initiatives that could immediately halt the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen and lift the siege for all Yemeni ports, in addition to address the situation of the Central Bank of Yemen.

The meeting stressed the importance of the international community to assume its responsibility towards the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, that increase much more crimes against Yemen and its people without no signs of heading towards peace.

HA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على محافظة صنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على محافظة ذمار
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر أمني: ضبط 8 من المتعاونين مع العدوان بمحافظة عمران
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
