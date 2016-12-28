SPC, NSG discuss any initiative to halt aggression, lift siege [28/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The chairman of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) Saleh al-Sammad and his deputy Qasim Labuza met on Wednesday with the prime minister of the National Salvation Government ( NSG) Abdul Aziz Bin Habtoor.



The meeting touched upon the developments on the political arena, including the alleged news what have been reported via a number of media about holding consultations under the doubling of Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance in several fronts.



The meeting affirmed the positive and the firm attitude of the Supreme political Council and the government towards any peace initiatives that could immediately halt the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen and lift the siege for all Yemeni ports, in addition to address the situation of the Central Bank of Yemen.



The meeting stressed the importance of the international community to assume its responsibility towards the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, that increase much more crimes against Yemen and its people without no signs of heading towards peace.



HA

Saba