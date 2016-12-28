Army repulses three attempts to advance towards Nehm [28/ديسمبر/2016] MAREB, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Wednesday three attempts of Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance towards Nehm for the seventh day, a military official told Saba.



The official added that the first attempt came when they army and popular committees repulsed them towards al-Madfon area in Nehm district, the second came towards al-Qarn dam and the third came towards Hailan Mount in al-Manarah area.



Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in the failed attempts, the official said.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a series of air raids on al-Madfon, Malhi, Naqeel Bin Ghailan and al-Majaweha areas.



Saba