آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 28 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 06:18:04م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري تنال ثقة البرلمان
نالت الحكومة اللبنانية برئاسة سعد الحريري اليوم الأربعاء ثقة البرلمان، وذلك بعد 11 يوما من الإعلان عن تشكيلها.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
ليفربول يستعيد المركز الثاني بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
حول ليفربول تأخره بهدف دون رد أمام ضيفه ستوك سيتي إلى فوز بنتيجة (4 / 1) خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما الليلة الماضية ضمن المرحلة الثامنة عشرة من الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.
اجتماع مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للبحوث والإرشاد الزراعي
وزير الخارجية ينفي تسلم القيادة السياسية او الحكومة دعوة لحضورمشاورات للتسوية السياسية
اجتماع لمناقشة المشاكل والقضايا الملحة التي تواجه الجامعات الأهلية
رئيس هيئة الطيران المدني يطلع على الأضرار التي خلفها العدوان بمطار صنعاء الدولي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulses two attempts to advance towards Serwah
[28/ديسمبر/2016] MAREB, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Wednesday two attempts to advance towards Serwah district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba.

The official added that 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured in the failed attacks in Serwah as they tried to advance towards al-Makhdra area, in the north of Serwah district.

Three military vehicles were destroyed by the army and popular committees in the military clashes occurred in Serwah district, he said.

The army and popular committees repulsed Saudi-paid mercenaries towards Hailan Mount in Serwah, leaving dead and wounded among them, the official added.

HA


Saba
