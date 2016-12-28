Army repulses two attempts to advance towards Serwah [28/ديسمبر/2016] MAREB, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Wednesday two attempts to advance towards Serwah district of Mareb province, a military official told Saba.



The official added that 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others were injured in the failed attacks in Serwah as they tried to advance towards al-Makhdra area, in the north of Serwah district.



Three military vehicles were destroyed by the army and popular committees in the military clashes occurred in Serwah district, he said.



The army and popular committees repulsed Saudi-paid mercenaries towards Hailan Mount in Serwah, leaving dead and wounded among them, the official added.



