Saudi aggression fighter jets wage 7 strikes on Dhamar [28/ديسمبر/2016]



DHAMAR, Dec. 28 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched seven strikes on Dhamar province on Wednesday, an official told Saba.



The raids hit a school in western city of Dhamar, causing also heavy damage to the nearby houses.





AA/BA

saba