Security arrests 8 Saudi–paid collaborators in Amran [28/ديسمبر/2016]



AMRAN, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The security agencies on Wednesday arrested eight collaborators working with the US-backed Saudi aggression in Amran province, a security official told Saba.



The arrest came after monitoring and following-up their activity in collaborating with the mercenary commanders.



The accused were referred for investigation.





