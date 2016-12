Army, popular forces foil mercenaries' infiltration in Taiz [28/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 28 (Saba) –The army and popular forces foiled on Wednesday the Saudi-paid mercenaries' attempt to advance in Taiz province.



The army and popular forces targeted the mercenaries' groupings during their attempts to infiltrate into Usifarah area of the province, a military official told Saba.



AA/BA

Saba