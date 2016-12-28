ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 28 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 12:10:58م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف حواجزه العسكرية في محافظة الخليل
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الأربعاء، من حواجزها العسكرية على مداخل بلدات ومخيمات ومدينة الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
ليفربول يستعيد المركز الثاني بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
حول ليفربول تأخره بهدف دون رد أمام ضيفه ستوك سيتي إلى فوز بنتيجة (4 / 1) خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما الليلة الماضية ضمن المرحلة الثامنة عشرة من الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi war jets wage ten strikes on Sa'ada
[28/ديسمبر/2016]

SA'ADA, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched ten raids on several areas of Sa'ada province overnight, a security official said on Wednesday.

Four strikes hit Wald Masoud area of Sahar district and four others struck al-Buqa area in Kutaf district, dropping a cluster bomb, the official detailed.

The hostile war planes waged also a raid on Mandabah area of Baqim district and another one on Baqim's junction, in conjunction with a missile bombing on Qama'el area in the same district, according to the official.

The strikes caused heavy damage to citizens' houses and farms.


AA/BA
saba
