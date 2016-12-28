Saudi war jets wage ten strikes on Sa'ada [28/ديسمبر/2016]



SA'ADA, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression fighter jets launched ten raids on several areas of Sa'ada province overnight, a security official said on Wednesday.



Four strikes hit Wald Masoud area of Sahar district and four others struck al-Buqa area in Kutaf district, dropping a cluster bomb, the official detailed.



The hostile war planes waged also a raid on Mandabah area of Baqim district and another one on Baqim's junction, in conjunction with a missile bombing on Qama'el area in the same district, according to the official.



The strikes caused heavy damage to citizens' houses and farms.





AA/BA

saba