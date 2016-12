Saudi aggression war jets launch two strikes on Mareb [28/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The Saudi aggression war jets waged two strikes on Serwah district of Mareb province overnight, an official said Wednesday.



The hostile strikes caused heavy damage to citizens' houses.



Meanwhile, the artillery and missiles of Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted citizens' houses and farms in various areas of the same district.





AA/BA

saba