ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 28 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:34:41م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر بالإجماع تمديد أربعة أشهر لرئيس المجلس ونائبه
عقد المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء اجتماعا استثنائيا برئاسة الأخ صالح على الصماد رئيس المجلس وبحضور الدكتور قاسم لبوزة وجميع أعضاء المجلس.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف حواجزه العسكرية في محافظة الخليل
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الأربعاء، من حواجزها العسكرية على مداخل بلدات ومخيمات ومدينة الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
ليفربول يستعيد المركز الثاني بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
حول ليفربول تأخره بهدف دون رد أمام ضيفه ستوك سيتي إلى فوز بنتيجة (4 / 1) خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما الليلة الماضية ضمن المرحلة الثامنة عشرة من الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
أبطال الجيش واللجان يصدون ثلاثة زحوفات للمرتزقة من محاور متعددة بنهم
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
صد زحفين لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي بمحافظة مأرب ومصرع العشرات منهم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
PM hails Yemeni tribe's national role in confronting aggression
[28/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor praised the Yemeni tribe's leading national role in confronting the aggression and supporting the army and popular forces in the fronts.

During his meeting on Tuesday in Sana'a with a number of tribal, social, and cultural figures, Dr. bin Habtoor considered that role a source of pride for Yemen and its sons
He expressed his thanks to the Tribal Cohesion Council on its role and position against the aggression.

"In light of the current difficult circumstances experienced by the country, the tribe emerged as a powerful defender of the homeland when intellectuals' role towards the aggression disappeared," the premier said.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that the tribe requests the law and order and abides by it.

"The convergence between the tribal organization and the government is very important," Dr. bin Habtoor affirmed.

He emphasized that the "Bedouin Saudi-Emirati-Qatari aggression on Yemen under a western cover has broken on the ground and internationally."

The attempt to destroy the social fabric had also failed and Yemenis became more cohesive and solid in the face of the enemies' schemes, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, Head of the Tribal Council Sheikh Dhaifuallah Rassam, Sheikh Abdul Qader al-Junaidi and a number of attendees asserted that the tribe was and still is part of the state and is not a substitute for it.

BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية خلال الساعات الماضية
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن سبع غارات على محافظة ذمار
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر أمني: ضبط 8 من المتعاونين مع العدوان بمحافظة عمران
[28/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
أبناء الظهار يدينون مجزرة العدوان في فرع العدين ويعلنون النفير العام
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by