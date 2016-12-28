PM hails Yemeni tribe's national role in confronting aggression [28/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor praised the Yemeni tribe's leading national role in confronting the aggression and supporting the army and popular forces in the fronts.



During his meeting on Tuesday in Sana'a with a number of tribal, social, and cultural figures, Dr. bin Habtoor considered that role a source of pride for Yemen and its sons

He expressed his thanks to the Tribal Cohesion Council on its role and position against the aggression.



"In light of the current difficult circumstances experienced by the country, the tribe emerged as a powerful defender of the homeland when intellectuals' role towards the aggression disappeared," the premier said.



The prime minister expressed his confidence that the tribe requests the law and order and abides by it.



"The convergence between the tribal organization and the government is very important," Dr. bin Habtoor affirmed.



He emphasized that the "Bedouin Saudi-Emirati-Qatari aggression on Yemen under a western cover has broken on the ground and internationally."



The attempt to destroy the social fabric had also failed and Yemenis became more cohesive and solid in the face of the enemies' schemes, he added.



Speaking at the meeting, Head of the Tribal Council Sheikh Dhaifuallah Rassam, Sheikh Abdul Qader al-Junaidi and a number of attendees asserted that the tribe was and still is part of the state and is not a substitute for it.



