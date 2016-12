Republican decree appoints deputy chief of staff [28/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA’A, Dec. 28 (Saba) – A Republican Decree No. 3 for the year 2016 was issued, appointing Staff Brigadier Ali Hamod Hussein Al-Moshki as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Defense.



The Decree, which was issued on Tuesday, upgrades Al-Moshki to Major-General.



