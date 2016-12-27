ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 06:50:24م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على الدور الوطني للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبالعزيز بن حبتور على الدور الوطني المهم والرائد للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان ودعم الجيش واللجان الشعبية وجبهات القتال بالرجال والمال .. معتبرا هذا الدور مصدر إعتزاز وفخر لليمن وأبنائه.
رئيس وزراء كندا يجدد الإلتزام بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام ويشيد بمساهمات المسلمين
جدد رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو إلتزام حكومته بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام وسياسات الكراهية والانقسام .. مشيداً في نفس الوقت بالمسلمين ومساهماتهم في كندا.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يدشن منافسات كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة بصنعاء 
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم منافسات بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة للفردي والزوجي في فئتي العمومي والناشئين والتي ينظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام الإتحاد العام للعبة، بمشاركة 15 نادياً.
آخر الأخبار:
إختتام ورشة تحليل البناء التنظيمي والتشريعي للمجلس الأعلى لكليات المجتمع
انعقاد الاجتماع التأسيسي لائتلاف مناصرة لحقوق الإنسان بصنعاء
الألماني مانويل نوير يفوز بجائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم للمرة الرابعة على التوالي
قرار جمهوري بتعيين نائب رئيس هيئة الاركان العامة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
FM, Interior minister meet UNDP country director
[27/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hesham Sharaf and minister of Interior Mohammed Al-Qawsi met on Tuesday in Sana'a with the United Nations Development Programme Country Director Auke Lootsma.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed with the UN official the difficult humanitarian situations experienced by Yemen.

Foreign minister said that the Supreme political Council and the National Salvation Government came to serve the Yemeni people and to lift its suffering as well as normalize the situations in order to serve the citizen from different sides.

The minister reiterated that the government follow up the peace path and fair and honor political settlement.

He affirmed that the government's adherence to stop the US-Saudi aggression and its readiness to provide all facilities of the humanitarian organization working in Yemen as well as creating suitable conditions to return all diplomats and their missions working in Yemen.

Auke Lootsma said that all international organizations working in the humanitarian field stress the need to re-open Sana'a international Airport to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people under the aggression.

The UN official said that all international organizations looks positively forward to work with the government in order to serve the Yemeni people.

HA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤتمر صحفي بالحديدة حول انتهاكات العدوان والسلطات الأرتيرية بحق الصيادين اليمنيين
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
المؤتمر السنوي الخامس للجمعيات والجهات ذات الصلة بحقوق الطفل تندد باستمرار العدوان
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد طفلين في قصف لمرتزقة العدوان على أحياء سكنية في محافظة تعز
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by