FM, Interior minister meet UNDP country director [27/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hesham Sharaf and minister of Interior Mohammed Al-Qawsi met on Tuesday in Sana'a with the United Nations Development Programme Country Director Auke Lootsma.



At the meeting, the ministers discussed with the UN official the difficult humanitarian situations experienced by Yemen.



Foreign minister said that the Supreme political Council and the National Salvation Government came to serve the Yemeni people and to lift its suffering as well as normalize the situations in order to serve the citizen from different sides.



The minister reiterated that the government follow up the peace path and fair and honor political settlement.



He affirmed that the government's adherence to stop the US-Saudi aggression and its readiness to provide all facilities of the humanitarian organization working in Yemen as well as creating suitable conditions to return all diplomats and their missions working in Yemen.



Auke Lootsma said that all international organizations working in the humanitarian field stress the need to re-open Sana'a international Airport to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people under the aggression.



The UN official said that all international organizations looks positively forward to work with the government in order to serve the Yemeni people.



