Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Aser [27/ديسمبر/2016] JIZAN, Dec. 27 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shod dead on Tuesday two Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Aser region, a military official told Saba.



A Saudi soldier was killed behind al-Hanger Control in Aser and the other in Qaem Zubaid site in Jizan, the official said.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular committees pounded a number of Saudi enemy sites, including the north of al-Ma'anaq site, achieving direct hits, the official said.



Saba