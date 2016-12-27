ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 06:50:24م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على الدور الوطني للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبالعزيز بن حبتور على الدور الوطني المهم والرائد للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان ودعم الجيش واللجان الشعبية وجبهات القتال بالرجال والمال .. معتبرا هذا الدور مصدر إعتزاز وفخر لليمن وأبنائه.
رئيس وزراء كندا يجدد الإلتزام بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام ويشيد بمساهمات المسلمين
جدد رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو إلتزام حكومته بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام وسياسات الكراهية والانقسام .. مشيداً في نفس الوقت بالمسلمين ومساهماتهم في كندا.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يدشن منافسات كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة بصنعاء 
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم منافسات بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة للفردي والزوجي في فئتي العمومي والناشئين والتي ينظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام الإتحاد العام للعبة، بمشاركة 15 نادياً.
إختتام ورشة تحليل البناء التنظيمي والتشريعي للمجلس الأعلى لكليات المجتمع
انعقاد الاجتماع التأسيسي لائتلاف مناصرة لحقوق الإنسان بصنعاء
الألماني مانويل نوير يفوز بجائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم للمرة الرابعة على التوالي
قرار جمهوري بتعيين نائب رئيس هيئة الاركان العامة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Aser
[27/ديسمبر/2016] JIZAN, Dec. 27 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shod dead on Tuesday two Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Aser region, a military official told Saba.

A Saudi soldier was killed behind al-Hanger Control in Aser and the other in Qaem Zubaid site in Jizan, the official said.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular committees pounded a number of Saudi enemy sites, including the north of al-Ma'anaq site, achieving direct hits, the official said.

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مؤتمر صحفي بالحديدة حول انتهاكات العدوان والسلطات الأرتيرية بحق الصيادين اليمنيين
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان يشن عشر غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
المؤتمر السنوي الخامس للجمعيات والجهات ذات الصلة بحقوق الطفل تندد باستمرار العدوان
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد طفلين في قصف لمرتزقة العدوان على أحياء سكنية في محافظة تعز
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
