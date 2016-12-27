ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 06:50:24م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على الدور الوطني للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان
أكد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبالعزيز بن حبتور على الدور الوطني المهم والرائد للقبيلة اليمنية في مواجهة العدوان ودعم الجيش واللجان الشعبية وجبهات القتال بالرجال والمال .. معتبرا هذا الدور مصدر إعتزاز وفخر لليمن وأبنائه.
رئيس وزراء كندا يجدد الإلتزام بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام ويشيد بمساهمات المسلمين
جدد رئيس الوزراء الكندي جاستن ترودو إلتزام حكومته بمكافحة كراهية الإسلام وسياسات الكراهية والانقسام .. مشيداً في نفس الوقت بالمسلمين ومساهماتهم في كندا.
مصلحة الجمارك تحقق إيرادات إجمالية تجاوزت 10 مليارات ريال
حققت مصلحة الجمارك إيرادات جمركية وعوا ئد أخرى بلغت 10 مليارات و 103 مليون و684 ألف ريال لعدد 25 ألف و590 سيارة، منذ بدء فترة الترسيم منذ منتصف أكتوبر الماضي.
وزير الشباب يدشن منافسات كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة بصنعاء 
دشن وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم منافسات بطولة كأس الجمهورية لكرة الطاولة للفردي والزوجي في فئتي العمومي والناشئين والتي ينظمها على مدى ثلاثة أيام الإتحاد العام للعبة، بمشاركة 15 نادياً.
  Local
Parliament Speaker meets WHO representative in Yemen
[27/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 27 (Saba) - Speaker of the Parliament Yahya Ali al-Raei met on Tuesday with head of the World Health organization's ( WHO) representative in Yemen Ahmed Chadol.

At the meeting, al-Raei listened to a detailed explanation about the tasks and activities of the WHO and the role played by the organization in our country.

The WHO supports and provides medical, health and humanitarian services for in need people in hospital and health centers that require assistance.

Al-Raei hailed the medial role played by the WHO in order to perform its mission in the health sector.

Speaker of the parliament also listened to some difficulties and challenges faced by the WHO that hinder its performance in a timely manner.

He affirmed the importance of communicating between the parliament and the organization to discuss any recent issues and to enhance cooperation between the two.

The speaker expressed his readiness to overcome any difficulties or challenges stand in front of the organization to enable it to do its humanitarian objectives in the right way.

He said that he would follow up with the concerned authorities in the country to facilitate obstacles that presented by the WHO at the meeting.

Ahmed Chadol, for his part, noted the importance of enhancing the relations between the WHO and the donors countries to implement and to achieve their humanitarian tasks, stressing the importance of the donors countries to provide the organization its needs in order to deliver those needs to the affected areas in Yemen as Yemen is passing through difficult times due to the continuous aggression waged by the countries' coalition aggression led by Saudi Arabia, and the importance of lifting the unjust blockade to enter medicines, foodstuff and necessary needs in the country.


He said that some medicines were requested by the Ministry of Health and were imported by the WHO but they delay in some ports, thus, the WHO request from the parliament and the concerned authorities to assist to get them out from the stores in order to distribute them to hospitals.

HA

Saba
