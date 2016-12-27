Army repulses Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance towards Osailan in Shabwa [27/ديسمبر/2016] SHABWA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Tuesday an attempt of Saudi-paid mercenaries to advance towards Osailan district of Shabwa province, a military official to Saba.



Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured in the foiled attempt, he said.



The army and popular committees repelled Saudi-paid mercenaries towards al-Saq and Wahid Ben Aqeel sites in Osailan under an intense air cover of the US-Saudi aggression warplanes, the official added.



Around 18 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and dozens others were injured in the military clashes, including two mercenaries' leaders Saleh Mohammed Merjan and Mansour Abdu-Rabu al-Mansori, he said.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes have waged a series of air raids on Osailan and Baihan districts to back mercenaries in the two districts, the official added.



HA



Saba