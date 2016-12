FM, HR minister to solve problems of Yemeni students abroad [27/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec 27 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with Minister of Human Rights, Alia Faisal Abdul Latif, to discuss quick solutions to the problems and cases of the Yemeni students who are studying abroad.





ٍSABA