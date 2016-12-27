ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:45:51م
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في عدد من الجبهات بالمحافظات وجبهات الحدود خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
وزير الدفاع الباكستاني يتوعد الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على أي ضربة نووية
توعد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة اصف الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على اي ضربة نووية اثر نشر خبر كاذب عن إحتمال شن كيان الاحتلال هجوماً نووياً ضد بلاده.
مليار ومليون و425 ألف ريال إيرادات الترسيم للسيارات بالحديدة منذ أكتوبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات مكتب مصلحة الجمارك بمحافظة الحديدة للفترة من منتصف أكتوبر الماضي وحتى منتصف ديسمبر الجاري مليارا ومليون و425 الف ريال .
إختتام البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية محافظة الحديدة
اختتمت بمحافظة الحديدة اليوم منافسات البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية المحافظة، نظمها فرع الإتحاد العام للكونغ فو بالمحافظة بمشاركة أندية أهلي الحديدة وشباب الجيل والهلال وسهام المراوعة.
مليار و800 مليون ريال إيرادات ترسيم المركبات في محافظة عمران
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
مناقشة احتياجات محافظة صعدة للعام 2017
وزير الصحة يطلع على أوضاع هيئة المستشفى الجمهوري بصنعاء
  International
FM, HR minister discuss facilitating Int'l NGOs work in Yemen
[27/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec 27 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met here on Tuesday with Minister of Human Rights, Alia Faisal Abdul Latif, to discuss the role of international non-governmental humanitarian organizations in Yemen.

During the meeting, the officials discussed means, role and activities of the NGOs working in Yemen.

The two ministers pledged to facilitate granting entry visas to the international humanitarian organizations to enter Yemen to document humanitarian situations and human rights crimes committed by the Saudi aggression war against Yemen.

Meanwhile, the two officials also discussed quick solutions to the problems and cases of the Yemeni students who are studying abroad.


AA-ZaK
SABA
