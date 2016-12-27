FM, HR minister discuss facilitating Int'l NGOs work in Yemen [27/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec 27 (Saba) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met here on Tuesday with Minister of Human Rights, Alia Faisal Abdul Latif, to discuss the role of international non-governmental humanitarian organizations in Yemen.



During the meeting, the officials discussed means, role and activities of the NGOs working in Yemen.



The two ministers pledged to facilitate granting entry visas to the international humanitarian organizations to enter Yemen to document humanitarian situations and human rights crimes committed by the Saudi aggression war against Yemen.



Meanwhile, the two officials also discussed quick solutions to the problems and cases of the Yemeni students who are studying abroad.





AA-ZaK

SABA