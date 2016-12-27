ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 27 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:45:51م
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
حقق أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في عدد من الجبهات بالمحافظات وجبهات الحدود خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
وزير الدفاع الباكستاني يتوعد الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على أي ضربة نووية
توعد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة اصف الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على اي ضربة نووية اثر نشر خبر كاذب عن إحتمال شن كيان الاحتلال هجوماً نووياً ضد بلاده.
مليار ومليون و425 ألف ريال إيرادات الترسيم للسيارات بالحديدة منذ أكتوبر الماضي
بلغت إيرادات مكتب مصلحة الجمارك بمحافظة الحديدة للفترة من منتصف أكتوبر الماضي وحتى منتصف ديسمبر الجاري مليارا ومليون و425 الف ريال .
إختتام البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية محافظة الحديدة
اختتمت بمحافظة الحديدة اليوم منافسات البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية المحافظة، نظمها فرع الإتحاد العام للكونغ فو بالمحافظة بمشاركة أندية أهلي الحديدة وشباب الجيل والهلال وسهام المراوعة.
مليار و800 مليون ريال إيرادات ترسيم المركبات في محافظة عمران
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
مناقشة احتياجات محافظة صعدة للعام 2017
وزير الصحة يطلع على أوضاع هيئة المستشفى الجمهوري بصنعاء
  Local
Mahweet calls Int'l humanitarian organizations to provide emergency aid to Bani Saad
[27/ديسمبر/2016]

AL-MAHWEET, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Deputy governor of al-Mahweet province, Faruq Mutaher al-Rawhani, reviewed at a meeting with local council officials, the humanitarian and health situations in Bani Saad district, calling for international humanitarian organization to provide emergency aid to the district.

In the meeting, thye officials discussed the difficult health and living situations to means to provide quick solutions to ease the suffering of the district's residents.

The officials stressed on the importance to tackle shortage in the food and medicine to the residents.

They also discussed means to end spread diseases in more than areas of Bani Saad, such as malaria, diarrheal diseases and malnutrition among children and mothers in the district, calling for international humanitarian organization to provide emergency aid to the district.


AA-ZaK

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
المؤتمر السنوي الخامس للجمعيات والجهات ذات الصلة بحقوق الطفل تندد باستمرار العدوان
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
استشهاد طفلين في قصف لمرتزقة العدوان على أحياء سكنية في محافظة تعز
[27/ديسمبر/2016]
مناقشة الجوانب المتعلقة بالإفراج عن المحتجزين على ذمة مساندة العدوان بمحافظة صنعاء
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تحصينات وتجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بتعز
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
