Mahweet calls Int'l humanitarian organizations to provide emergency aid to Bani Saad [27/ديسمبر/2016]



AL-MAHWEET, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Deputy governor of al-Mahweet province, Faruq Mutaher al-Rawhani, reviewed at a meeting with local council officials, the humanitarian and health situations in Bani Saad district, calling for international humanitarian organization to provide emergency aid to the district.



In the meeting, thye officials discussed the difficult health and living situations to means to provide quick solutions to ease the suffering of the district's residents.



The officials stressed on the importance to tackle shortage in the food and medicine to the residents.



They also discussed means to end spread diseases in more than areas of Bani Saad, such as malaria, diarrheal diseases and malnutrition among children and mothers in the district, calling for international humanitarian organization to provide emergency aid to the district.





