Saudi-paid mercenaries kill citizen in Mareb [27/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Saudi-paid mercenaries shot dead a citizen in Mareb province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The citizen, Salem AL-Marrie was murdered after the Saudi-paid mercenaries opened fire at him, and looted his pick-up car.





SH-ZaK

saba