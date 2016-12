Mercenaries' shelling kills two children in Taiz [27/ديسمبر/2016] TAIZ, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Two children were martyred when Saudi-paid mercenaries' artillery hit residential quarters of Taiz province on Tuesday, an official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the areas next to the old airport west of the province.



