Army kills 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mareb [27/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 27 (Saba) – Fifteen of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when they attempted to infiltrate toward AL-Nahdeen hilltop in Nehm district of Mareb province, an army official told Saba on Tuesday.



The 15 were killed by the army-backed by popular forces. The national forces also blasted the mercenaries' bulldozer during the clashes.





