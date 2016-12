Saudi aggression warplanes strike Mareb [27/ديسمبر/2016]



MAREB, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The Saudi aggression warplanes launched two rides on Serwah district of Mareb province overnight, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired artillery shells on residents' houses and farms in Habab valley in Serwah.





SH-ZaK

saba