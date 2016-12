Army, popular forces shell mercenaries' groups in Taiz [27/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces' artillery hit Saudi-paid mercenary groups in al-Salu and Thubab districts of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The groups were hit.



Moreover, the artillery devastated four military vehicles belonging to the mercenaries in al-Amari and al-Huraiqaih areas of Thubab district, hitting the targets directly.



