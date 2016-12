Army hits mercenary gatherings in Baidha [27/ديسمبر/2016]



AL-BAIDHA, Dec. 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces' missile fired gatherings of mercenaries in al-Zahra area of al-Baidha province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The Katyusha rockets hit the target accurately.





AA-ZaK

