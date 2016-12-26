ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 09:22:33م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي وزير العدل في وفاة والده
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى وزير العدل القاضي أحمد عبد الله عقبات في وفاة والده القاضي عبد الله علي عقبات.. جاء فيها:
وزير الدفاع الباكستاني يتوعد الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على أي ضربة نووية
توعد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة اصف الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على اي ضربة نووية اثر نشر خبر كاذب عن إحتمال شن كيان الاحتلال هجوماً نووياً ضد بلاده.
مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق يناقش المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال الصيانة
ناقش مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق في إجتماعه اليوم برئاسة وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق غالب مطلق، المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال صيانة الطرق .
إختتام البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية محافظة الحديدة
اختتمت بمحافظة الحديدة اليوم منافسات البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية المحافظة، نظمها فرع الإتحاد العام للكونغ فو بالمحافظة بمشاركة أندية أهلي الحديدة وشباب الجيل والهلال وسهام المراوعة.
  Local
Human Rights Minister calls international organizations to visit Yemen
[26/ديسمبر/2016] SA'ADA, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The Human Rights Minister Alya Faisal Abdul Latif called on Monday international and regional organizations to visit Yemen to see what crimes that committed by the US- Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.

The minister demanded the human rights, media, regional and international organizations to visit Yemen to investigate the crimes that committed by the aggression countries led by Saudi Arabia as it uses prohibited weapons such as cluster bombs across the country.

She also demanded the Security Council, United Nations organizations and international organizations to speed up to stop the aggression and to lift the siege imposed by the aggression countries on Yemen as well as to form an independent international commission to carry out a fact-finding and to investigate various violations and crimes committed against the people of Yemen.

HA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس المحويت تندد باستمرار العدوان
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مدارس الدريهمي بالحديدة تنظم وقفة احتجاجية تنديدا باستمرار العدوان  
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
وقفة لطلاب ومعلمي مديريات الحصن والطيال وخولان بصنعاء تنديدا باستمرار العدوان
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
