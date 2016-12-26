Human Rights Minister calls international organizations to visit Yemen [26/ديسمبر/2016] SA'ADA, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The Human Rights Minister Alya Faisal Abdul Latif called on Monday international and regional organizations to visit Yemen to see what crimes that committed by the US- Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people.



The minister demanded the human rights, media, regional and international organizations to visit Yemen to investigate the crimes that committed by the aggression countries led by Saudi Arabia as it uses prohibited weapons such as cluster bombs across the country.



She also demanded the Security Council, United Nations organizations and international organizations to speed up to stop the aggression and to lift the siege imposed by the aggression countries on Yemen as well as to form an independent international commission to carry out a fact-finding and to investigate various violations and crimes committed against the people of Yemen.



