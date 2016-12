US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Serwah

Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted citizens' houses and their farms in Wadi Habab area in Serwah with artillery shells, the official added.



[26/ديسمبر/2016] MAREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Monday two raids on Serwah district of Mareb province, a local official told Saba.HASaba