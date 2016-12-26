Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Army shots dead two Saudi soldiers in Najran NAJRAN, Dec. 26 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shod dead on Monday two Saudi soldiers in Najran region, a military official told Saba.



The official said the a Saudi soldier was killed in al-Tala'a site and the other on al-Fawaz site in Najran.



A specialized Unit of the army and popular committees destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Rajla heights site, in the west al-Shurfa in Najran, the official said.



He added that the military's vehicle crew was killed in the attack.



HA



Saba [26/ديسمبر/2016]Saba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)