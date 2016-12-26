ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 09:22:33م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي وزير العدل في وفاة والده
بعث الأخ صالح علي الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى وزير العدل القاضي أحمد عبد الله عقبات في وفاة والده القاضي عبد الله علي عقبات.. جاء فيها:
وزير الدفاع الباكستاني يتوعد الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على أي ضربة نووية
توعد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة اصف الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على اي ضربة نووية اثر نشر خبر كاذب عن إحتمال شن كيان الاحتلال هجوماً نووياً ضد بلاده.
مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق يناقش المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال الصيانة
ناقش مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق في إجتماعه اليوم برئاسة وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق غالب مطلق، المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال صيانة الطرق .
إختتام البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية محافظة الحديدة
اختتمت بمحافظة الحديدة اليوم منافسات البطولة التنشيطية الأولى لشباب الكونغ فو لأندية المحافظة، نظمها فرع الإتحاد العام للكونغ فو بالمحافظة بمشاركة أندية أهلي الحديدة وشباب الجيل والهلال وسهام المراوعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shots dead two Saudi soldiers in Najran
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
NAJRAN, Dec. 26 (Saba) – A sniper unit of the army and popular committees shod dead on Monday two Saudi soldiers in Najran region, a military official told Saba.

The official said the a Saudi soldier was killed in al-Tala'a site and the other on al-Fawaz site in Najran.

A specialized Unit of the army and popular committees destroyed a Saudi military vehicle in Rajla heights site, in the west al-Shurfa in Najran, the official said.

He added that the military's vehicle crew was killed in the attack.

HA

Saba
