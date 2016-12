Army kills 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [26/ديسمبر/2016] AREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) – Around 15 Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Monday when the army and popular committees repulsed their attempt to advance towards al-Nahdain hill in al-Qatb area in Nehm district, a military official said.



The army and popular committees destroyed a bulldozer in a qualitative military operation in the district.



