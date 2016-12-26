ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 06:02:51م
إجتماع برئاسة رئيس الوزراء لمناقشة سير إجراءات تنفيذ قرارات مكافحة التهريب
ناقش إجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم برئاسة رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، الجوانب الإقتصادية ومستوى سير الإجراءات التنفيذية الخاصة بقرارات مجلس الوزراء المتعلقة بمكافحة التهريب الجمركي والتهرب الضريبي، بناءً على مقترحات اللجنة العليا لمكافحة التهري
وزير الدفاع الباكستاني يتوعد الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على أي ضربة نووية
توعد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة اصف الكيان الصهيوني بالرد بالمثل على اي ضربة نووية اثر نشر خبر كاذب عن إحتمال شن كيان الاحتلال هجوماً نووياً ضد بلاده.
مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق يناقش المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال الصيانة
ناقش مجلس إدارة صندوق صيانة الطرق في إجتماعه اليوم برئاسة وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق غالب مطلق، المواضيع المتعلقة بأعمال صيانة الطرق .
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
الصين تجري تدريبات عسكرية بمشاركة أول حاملة طائرات في غرب المحيط الهادئ
وقفات احتجاجية بمدارس المحويت تندد باستمرار العدوان
رابطة مرضى السرطان تناشد الجهات ذات العلاقة إنقاذ حياة مرضى السرطان في اليمن
اللجنة الرئيسية لمجلس الشورى تعقد إجتماعها الدوري
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repulses mercenaries advance in Nehm, kills dozens
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
MAREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Monday an attempt to advance towards al-Madfon area in Nehm district, a military official told Saba.

A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular committees repulsed their attempt for the fifth day respectively, the official said.

Abdul-Karim al-Haweri and Mohammed al-Matari, mercenaries' leaders, were killed in the military clashes in Nehm, he added.

A military vehicle and bulldozer were destroyed during the military confrontations by the army and popular committees in Nehm district, he said.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a series of air raids on several areas in Nehm, using cluster bombs to back their mercenaries, he said.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مدارس الدريهمي بالحديدة تنظم وقفة احتجاجية تنديدا باستمرار العدوان  
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
وقفة لطلاب ومعلمي مديريات الحصن والطيال وخولان بصنعاء تنديدا باستمرار العدوان
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
تدشين حملة توقيعات إلى المنظمات الدولية للمطالبة بوقف قتل وحصار أطفال اليمن
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مجلس منظمات المجتمع المدني يستنكر استهداف العدوان منزل مواطن في محافظة إب
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2016، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by