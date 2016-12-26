Army repulses mercenaries advance in Nehm, kills dozens [26/ديسمبر/2016]

MAREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Monday an attempt to advance towards al-Madfon area in Nehm district, a military official told Saba.



A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular committees repulsed their attempt for the fifth day respectively, the official said.



Abdul-Karim al-Haweri and Mohammed al-Matari, mercenaries' leaders, were killed in the military clashes in Nehm, he added.



A military vehicle and bulldozer were destroyed during the military confrontations by the army and popular committees in Nehm district, he said.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a series of air raids on several areas in Nehm, using cluster bombs to back their mercenaries, he said.



HA



Saba