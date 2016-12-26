|
Army repulses mercenaries advance in Nehm, kills dozens
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
MAREB, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees repulsed on Monday an attempt to advance towards al-Madfon area in Nehm district, a military official told Saba.
A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed when the army and popular committees repulsed their attempt for the fifth day respectively, the official said.
Abdul-Karim al-Haweri and Mohammed al-Matari, mercenaries' leaders, were killed in the military clashes in Nehm, he added.
A military vehicle and bulldozer were destroyed during the military confrontations by the army and popular committees in Nehm district, he said.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged a series of air raids on several areas in Nehm, using cluster bombs to back their mercenaries, he said.
HA
Saba