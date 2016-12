Training course in children issues held in Amran [26/ديسمبر/2016]



AMRAN ,Dec. 26.(Saba) - Social Affairs Office organized a two-day training course on children issues, Supported by UNICEF in Amran province.



The course aimed to train 90 local participants from 10 districts.



The training course included programs of supporting students who stopped studying in schools and helping children of internal displaced people.



The course kicked off on Sunday.





SK-ZaK

ٍSABA