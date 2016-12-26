HR Ministry discusses its 2017 plan [26/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 26 (Saba) - Ministry of Human Rights held a meeting, chaired by minister Alia Faisal, to discuss the ministry's plan for 2017.



The meeting took place on Sunday.



The plan included the procedures to complete the ratification on the national strategic of human rights, improvement of prison and prisoners conditions, cases of human trafficking and refugees, and the ministry's national reports on the human rights situations under the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression war on the Yemeni People.



The plan also included enhancing the cooperation and coordination between the ministry and non-governmental humanitarian organizations.





NN/ZaK

