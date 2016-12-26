ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:31:14م
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في استهداف منازل المواطنين والممتلكات العامة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية.
منظمات يهودية تخطط لاقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك
أعلنت منظمات يهودية تعمل على خدمة أسطورة ” الهيكل المزعوم ” ، نيتها تنظيم اقتحامات جماعية واسعة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ، ومحاولة إدخال ” الشمعدان ” التلمودي ، لتنظيم احتفالات خاصة ، تزامنا مع بدء عيد ” الحانوكاة ” العبري ، الذي بدأ أمس، ويستمر لمدة أسبوع.
وزارة الصناعة تناقش السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل الرقابة على الأسواق
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده بشر السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل دور الوزارة ومكاتبها بالمحافظات في عملية الرقابة والتفتيش على السلع والمواد الغذائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
قوات الأمن في ميانمار تهدم 15 منزلا للسكان الروهنجيا
قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تعتقل 10 فلسطينيين بينهم طفلان
وزير الخارجية يعزي نظيره الروسي في ضحايا تحطم الطائرة الروسية
  Local
HR Ministry discusses its 2017 plan
[26/ديسمبر/2016]

SANA'A, Dec. 26 (Saba) - Ministry of Human Rights held a meeting, chaired by minister Alia Faisal, to discuss the ministry's plan for 2017.

The meeting took place on Sunday.

The plan included the procedures to complete the ratification on the national strategic of human rights, improvement of prison and prisoners conditions, cases of human trafficking and refugees, and the ministry's national reports on the human rights situations under the continuation of the US-Saudi aggression war on the Yemeni People.

The plan also included enhancing the cooperation and coordination between the ministry and non-governmental humanitarian organizations.


NN/ZaK
ٍِSABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
وقفة لطلاب ومعلمي مديريات الحصن والطيال وخولان بصنعاء تنديدا باستمرار العدوان
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
تدشين حملة توقيعات إلى المنظمات الدولية للمطالبة بوقف قتل وحصار أطفال اليمن
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مجلس منظمات المجتمع المدني يستنكر استهداف العدوان منزل مواطن في محافظة إب
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
تدمير آلية عسكرية للمرتزقة ومصرع طاقمها بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
