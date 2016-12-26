Tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries, including top commanders, killed in Taiz [26/ديسمبر/2016]



TAIZ, Dec. 26 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including top leaders in Taiz province in confrontations with the national army and People's Committees, according to a military official.



The confrontations, which took place on Sunday, occurred in the areas adjacent to Air defense hilltop.



During the battles, top of the mercenary commanders, leader of al-Saleek Brigade Ashraf Al-Majidi, Ishaq Abdo Hamoud, Hamza Tarbush, Hezam Ash'ari and mercenary commander Muhannad al-Shamiri were all killed by the national army and popular forces.





