آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:31:14م
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في استهداف منازل المواطنين والممتلكات العامة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية.
منظمات يهودية تخطط لاقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك
أعلنت منظمات يهودية تعمل على خدمة أسطورة ” الهيكل المزعوم ” ، نيتها تنظيم اقتحامات جماعية واسعة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ، ومحاولة إدخال ” الشمعدان ” التلمودي ، لتنظيم احتفالات خاصة ، تزامنا مع بدء عيد ” الحانوكاة ” العبري ، الذي بدأ أمس، ويستمر لمدة أسبوع.
وزارة الصناعة تناقش السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل الرقابة على الأسواق
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده بشر السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل دور الوزارة ومكاتبها بالمحافظات في عملية الرقابة والتفتيش على السلع والمواد الغذائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tens of Saudi-paid mercenaries, including top commanders, killed in Taiz
[26/ديسمبر/2016]

TAIZ, Dec. 26 (Saba) - Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including top leaders in Taiz province in confrontations with the national army and People's Committees, according to a military official.

The confrontations, which took place on Sunday, occurred in the areas adjacent to Air defense hilltop.

During the battles, top of the mercenary commanders, leader of al-Saleek Brigade Ashraf Al-Majidi, Ishaq Abdo Hamoud, Hamza Tarbush, Hezam Ash'ari and mercenary commander Muhannad al-Shamiri were all killed by the national army and popular forces.


NN/ZaK

ٍSABA
