WHO grants medical supplies to Hodeida [26/ديسمبر/2016]



HODEIDA, Dec. 26 (Saba) - World Health Organization (WHO) granted medical supplies of over YR 2.8 million to al-Thawrah Hospital in Hodeida province.



The medical supplies will help partly to cover the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies in the province because of the blockade imposed by US-backed Saudi aggression war, hospital director Dr. Khalid Suhail said.



He hailed the organization's assistance, calling on other international organizations to give more aid to the hospital to improve the health care services provided to the patients in the province.



AA/AF

saba