آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 26 - ديسمبر - 2016 الساعة 01:31:14م
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
أكد مصدر عسكري استمرار العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته في استهداف منازل المواطنين والممتلكات العامة في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية.
منظمات يهودية تخطط لاقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك
أعلنت منظمات يهودية تعمل على خدمة أسطورة ” الهيكل المزعوم ” ، نيتها تنظيم اقتحامات جماعية واسعة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك ، ومحاولة إدخال ” الشمعدان ” التلمودي ، لتنظيم احتفالات خاصة ، تزامنا مع بدء عيد ” الحانوكاة ” العبري ، الذي بدأ أمس، ويستمر لمدة أسبوع.
وزارة الصناعة تناقش السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل الرقابة على الأسواق
ناقش اجتماع عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده بشر السبل الكفيلة بتفعيل دور الوزارة ومكاتبها بالمحافظات في عملية الرقابة والتفتيش على السلع والمواد الغذائية.
وزير الشباب يتفقد سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي
تفقد وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم، سير العمل والأنشطة بنادي العروبة الرياضي بأمانة العاصمة، واطلع على جانب من أنشطته التي يمارسها منتسبو النادي في 14 لعبة رياضية فردية وجماعية.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون تحقيق انتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
قوات الأمن في ميانمار تهدم 15 منزلا للسكان الروهنجيا
قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تعتقل 10 فلسطينيين بينهم طفلان
وزير الخارجية يعزي نظيره الروسي في ضحايا تحطم الطائرة الروسية
  Local
WHO grants medical supplies to Hodeida
[26/ديسمبر/2016]

HODEIDA, Dec. 26 (Saba) - World Health Organization (WHO) granted medical supplies of over YR 2.8 million to al-Thawrah Hospital in Hodeida province.

The medical supplies will help partly to cover the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies in the province because of the blockade imposed by US-backed Saudi aggression war, hospital director Dr. Khalid Suhail said.

He hailed the organization's assistance, calling on other international organizations to give more aid to the hospital to improve the health care services provided to the patients in the province.

AA/AF
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصدر عسكري : العدوان السعودي ومرتزقته مستمرون في استهداف منازل المواطنين
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
وقفة لطلاب ومعلمي مديريات الحصن والطيال وخولان بصنعاء تنديدا باستمرار العدوان
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
تدشين حملة توقيعات إلى المنظمات الدولية للمطالبة بوقف قتل وحصار أطفال اليمن
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
مجلس منظمات المجتمع المدني يستنكر استهداف العدوان منزل مواطن في محافظة إب
[26/ديسمبر/2016]
تدمير آلية عسكرية للمرتزقة ومصرع طاقمها بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[25/ديسمبر/2016]
