PM offers condolences to Russian counterpart [26/ديسمبر/2016]



SANA'A, Dec. 26 (Saba) – Prime Minister Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor on Sunday night sent a cable of condolences to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev over the Russian plane crash victims.



In the cable, a copy of which obtained by Saba, bin Habtoor expressed his deep sorrow to Mr. Medvedev, the Russian leadership and the great Russian people over the tragic plane crash.





Saba