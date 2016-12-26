Roundup: Army, popular forces win victory over Saudi [26/ديسمبر/2016]





SANA'A, Dec. 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces advanced in several battle fronts over the past 24 hours, achieving great victory in border fronts against enemy Saudi , military officials told Saba on Monday.



The national forces fired locally-modified ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, on Saudi al-Talah military camp and fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi soldiers at al-Shabakah military base in Najran province.



Also in Najran, dozens of enemy Saudi troops were killed when the army and popular forces' rockets hit their gatherings off al-Khadhara border crossing.



Moreover, the national army's snipers shot dead six Saudi soldiers in al-Talah military sites and in al-Shaja military base in Najran.



Separately, in Jizan province, the army's rocketry forces fired Katyusha missiles on Saudi military bases of Quza, al-Sharqan, Abu Madh and al-Salabah.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces advanced into two Saudi force's military headquarters of al-Samanah and Afarah. Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed during the operations of Jizan.



The artillery of the national army also struck gatherings of the aggression army in al-Mantazah and al-Kars military bases, also in Jizan.



In Asir province, the army's rockets blasted newly-established military sites in several areas.



In Sana'a province, a total of 18 Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled the mercenaries' attempt to infiltrate towards Nehm district.



The national forces artillery in Malah area of Nehm killed about 17 Saudi-paid mercenaries and injured 23 others. More 13 mercenaries were killed when their military vehicle were bombed by a planted roadside bomb, also in Malah area.



In the meantime, the national rocketry forces fired ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, on the mercenary groups on the northeast edge of Malah area.



In Taiz province, three mercenaries were killed and other scores wounded when the army forces hit their gatherings at al-Sayer village in Bair Basha, the air defense hilltop and neighboring al-Saqar club. A number of mercenary military vehicles were devastated in the operations.



In Mareb province, tens of mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the national army destroyed their armored personnel carrier in al-Matar hilltop in northern Serwah district.



In Hajja province, a number of the enemy's top mercenary commanders were killed when the army and popular forces' artillery shelled the enemy sites in Medi district.



In Jawf province, the army and popular forces hit mercenaries' sites in al-Maton district, killing two mercenary men.





